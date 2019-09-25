Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Drugs
Published

5 apparent overdose deaths in New York may be from tainted cocaine, authorities say

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 25Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 25

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 25 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Authorities in New York said Tuesday five apparent overdose deaths in the Bronx and Yonkers may have been linked to the same batch of tainted cocaine.

Yonkers police said they were investigating the deaths of a 38-year-old man on Friday and a 40-year-old man on Saturday. There were three other deaths in the Woodlawn section of the Bronx, Fox 5 New York reported.

Authorities in New York believe a string of deaths may be linked to a bad batch of cocaine. 

Authorities in New York believe a string of deaths may be linked to a bad batch of cocaine.  (drugabuse.gov)

Yonkers Det. Sgt. Dean Politopoulos told News12 Westchester that police noticed a pattern that warranted a public warning and said toxicologists are examining the substance.

“Right now we suspect that there may be up to five deaths related to this batch of cocaine so we want the public to know not to ingest these illicit street drugs because the consequences may be fatal,” Politopoulos said.

OHIO JAIL VIDEO SHOWS MOMENT DRONE DROPS OFF PHONE, DRUGS TO INMATE

Yonkers and NYC authorities are working together to track down the source of the cocaine and whether the drug is connected to the deaths.  No arrests have been made.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Yonkers Police Narcotics Unit at (914) 377-TIPS.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.