Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Police in St. Petersburg said a man was discovered dead on a street early Monday morning after being struck and killed by an unknown vehicle.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, just before 2:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to reports of an adult man who was lying in the intersection of a street.

First responders were also dispatched, but the man succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene, according to police.

According to the press release, officers were able to identify the victim as Taiwan James Gland, 35.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT, DEPORTED 5 TIMES, CHARGED IN HIT-AND-RUN DEATH OF TEXAS BOY

During a preliminary investigation, officers were able to determine that Gland was hit by an unknown vehicle.

FLORIDA MAN KILLED IN CHRISTMAS MORNING HIT-AND-RUN HOURS AFTER BEING BEST MAN IN DAD'S WEDDING

Police also announced that the hit-and-run crash is now being investigated as a homicide. Detectives determined the driver intentionally struck the victim.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The St. Petersburg Police department is encouraging anyone with information about the crash to call them at 727-893-7780.