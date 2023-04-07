Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire
Driver briefly dragged trooper while fleeing 2-state police chase

Man led police through Maine and New Hampshire before he was taken into custody

Associated Press
A driver led police on a chase in Maine and New Hampshire, briefly dragging a state trooper while fleeing, authorities said Friday.

Police said the man, 28, of Orlando, Florida, was charged with crimes including reckless conduct and second-degree assault. They said he fled from Portsmouth police before being located by police at a gas station in that city on Thursday night.

The man then accelerated, dragging a trooper for a short distance before the trooper was able to disengage, police said. The trooper was later treated and released from a hospital for minor injuries, police said.

The man then led police on a chase in Kittery, Maine, and Portsmouth before being taken into custody in Portsmouth, police said. Police said he refused the services of a bail commissioner and was held in custody pending a court appearance scheduled for Friday.

A phone call to a number listed under the man's name was disconnected. It was not clear if he had retained an attorney.