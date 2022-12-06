Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Connecticut
Published

Dramatic video shows police swarming Christopher Francisquini during Connecticut fugitive's arrest

Francisquini accused of killing daughter Camilla in Naugatuck home

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Bodycam video shows Connecticut police arresting Christopher Francisquini Video

Bodycam video shows Connecticut police arresting Christopher Francisquini

Intense footage shows officers swarming suspect accused of killing 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck, Connecticut. (Credit: Waterbury Police Department/BODY CAMS+/TMX)

Intense bodycam footage has been released showing the moment a massive law enforcement presence swarmed in and arrested Christopher Francisquini, the Connecticut father accused of murdering and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter inside of his Naugatuck home. 

The 31-year-old, who managed to evade police and the FBI for two weeks after Camilla Francisquini’s remains were found on Nov. 18, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. last Friday in Waterbury, Connecticut. 

"Don’t do it. Get on the ground! Down, down, down. Get on the ground!" an officer from the Waterbury Police Department is heard shouting at Francisquini, who was surrounded at a bus stop by multiple officers who had their weapons drawn. 

Police then moved in to place handcuffs on Francisquini as he lowered himself to the ground. 

CHRISTOPHER FRANCISQUINI IS ARRESTED FOLLOWING MANHUNT 

Officers are seen moving in on Christopher Francisquini, left, during his arrest on Friday, Dec. 2 in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Officers are seen moving in on Christopher Francisquini, left, during his arrest on Friday, Dec. 2 in Waterbury, Connecticut. (Waterbury Police Department/BODY CAMS+/TMX)

"Good job," another officer says. 

Francisquini has been charged with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor and had his bond set at $5 million.

Francisquini's arrest in Waterbury brought the two-week manhunt to an end.

Francisquini's arrest in Waterbury brought the two-week manhunt to an end. (Waterbury Police Department/BODY CAMS+/TMX)

The Naugatuck Police Department says Camilla was choked, stabbed and dismembered inside of Francisquini’s Naugatuck home. The motive for the killing remains unclear. 

Christopher Francisquini, left, was wanted for the murder of his 11-month old daughter Camilla, right.

Christopher Francisquini, left, was wanted for the murder of his 11-month old daughter Camilla, right. (Naugatuck Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Francisquini’s capture is a clear example of what can be accomplished when community members work with law enforcement to take dangerous individuals off the street," the Naugatuck Police Department said in a statement. 

Fox News’ Landon Mion contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.