©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Police and Law Enforcement

Dog shoots owner after jumping on bed during gun cleaning accident in Pennsylvania home

Police respond to unusual shooting incident where pet accidentally triggered weapon during cleaning

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Small house fire ignites after dog chews on lithium-ion battery Video

Small house fire ignites after dog chews on lithium-ion battery

A dog escaped unharmed after sparking a small fire in a North Carolina home, Chapel Hill Fire Department said on Oct. 13, 2025. (Chapel Hill Fire Department/X)

A 53-year-old man was wounded Tuesday night after his dog allegedly shot him with a shotgun inside his home in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

Police were called to the home at about 11:15 p.m. for a shooting, according to a report from local news station WFMZ.

Investigators learned the gunfire rang out after the man placed his shotgun on a bed while cleaning it, leaving an unlikely suspect.

Hand caressing dog's head

The breed of the four-legged suspect has not yet been released. (iStock)

A furry friend in the home reportedly leaped onto the bed, causing the gun to go off and a bullet to strike the man in the back.

The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

It is unclear what age and breed the four-legged suspect was.

Loaded shotgun found on Metrobus rider arrested for evading fare

Authorities said the shotgun was placed on the bed prior to the shooting. (Metro Transit Police/X)

The incident comes less than a month after a North Carolina assistant fire chief's dog chewed on a lithium-ion battery, sparking a house fire.

Chapel Hill Fire Department Assistant Chief David Sasser's dog, Colton, allegedly "counter-surfed" while his owner was away, getting a hold of the less than tasty treat.

dog runs away after battery ignites in flames

Colton sparks small house fire in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.  (Chapel Hill Fire Department/Facebook)

"Colton is a good boy, but he counter-surfed while his humans were away and got hold of a device with a lithium-ion battery," the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

Colton escaped with only minor smoke exposure, though the department noted he is no longer trusted to go crate-less unsupervised.

Shillington Police Department did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital's Bonny Chu contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
