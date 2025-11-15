Dog shoots owner after jumping on bed during gun cleaning accident in Pennsylvania home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 53-year-old man was wounded Tuesday night after his dog allegedly shot him with a shotgun inside his home in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

Police were called to the home at about 11:15 p.m. for a shooting, according to a report from local news station WFMZ.

Investigators learned the gunfire rang out after the man placed his shotgun on a bed while cleaning it, leaving an unlikely suspect.

A furry friend in the home reportedly leaped onto the bed, causing the gun to go off and a bullet to strike the man in the back.

The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

It is unclear what age and breed the four-legged suspect was.

The incident comes less than a month after a North Carolina assistant fire chief's dog chewed on a lithium-ion battery, sparking a house fire.

Chapel Hill Fire Department Assistant Chief David Sasser's dog, Colton, allegedly "counter-surfed" while his owner was away, getting a hold of the less than tasty treat.

"Colton is a good boy, but he counter-surfed while his humans were away and got hold of a device with a lithium-ion battery," the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

Colton escaped with only minor smoke exposure, though the department noted he is no longer trusted to go crate-less unsupervised.

Shillington Police Department did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital's Bonny Chu contributed to this report.