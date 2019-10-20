Expand / Collapse search
Alabama
Published

Dog runs over owner with four-wheeler in Alabama accident: report

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
A dog was being blamed for an accident in Alabama in which her owner was run over by his four-wheel all-terrain vehicle.

The man, whose name was not released, was seriously injured in the incident, which happened Thursday in Loxley, a local television station reported.

The man pulled into a bakery on Highway 59 with the pooch tied to a leash, the station, WKRG-TV, reported Saturday.

When the dog tried to run off, somehow the leash became tangled with the throttle.

The acceleration threw the man to the ground and the vehicle then rolled on top of him, according to the station.

The highway was shut down so that a chopper could land to airlift the man to the hospital.

Cops took custody of the dog for a brief time, WKRG reported. She wasn’t hurt