Odd News
Last Update August 1, 2016

Dog crashes car into West Virginia Walmart

Turns out a dog's park was worse than its bite.

A terrier got behind the wheel of its owner's car in West Virginia on Friday and managed to drive the vehicle for a few feet before crashing into a Walmart entrance, WSAZ reported.

A second dog riding shotgun somehow rolled down the passenger window after the collision.

The elderly woman who owned the dogs left her car running so the dogs could stay cool as she grabbed a few items at the store, a witness told WSAZ. But the puppies apparently decided to take a joy ride instead.

A store employee said there were no injuries, and the building and car suffered only slight damage.

The owner drove the car home after the crash, WSAZ reported, and the dogs had their driving privileges suspended.