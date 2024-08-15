DNC delegate arrested in protest that left cop critical faces calls to resign from police oversight board

Calls are being made for a St. Louis alternate delegate to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) to resign his position on a police oversight board after he was arrested in Ferguson, Missouri, on Friday during a protest in which a police officer was knocked to the pavement and is now fighting for his life.

Keith Rose, a member of the City of St. Louis’ Civilian Oversight Board, which reviews allegations of police misconduct, is accused of kicking in part of a metal gate outside the Ferguson Police Department during the protest and is now charged with first-degree property damage, according to Fox 2.

Video footage released by police shows Rose in front of the gate on Friday with a group of demonstrators who are trying to tear the black gate down. Among those at the gate was 28-year-old Elijah Gantt, who a short time later knocked over Ferguson Police Officer Travis Brown as the officer tried to apprehend him. Brown suffered a severe brain injury after hitting his head in the fall. Gantt could be seen in additional video on Friday with a bullhorn in front of the police gate, appearing to egg on the protesters as they shook the gate.

Now, three members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen have called on Rose to resign from the oversight board, citing his arrest, after the Missouri Democratic Party announcing that Rose has decided to voluntarily withdraw as an uncommitted alternate delegate to the DNC.

"As a result of the charges filed against Mr. Rose in this matter, we no longer feel that Mr. Rose can be seen as neutral and unbiased on matters relating to the oversight of the St. Louis City Police Department," a letter by the three aldermen reads, according to KSDK.

However, three other Aldermen said they supported Rose and called for due process to play out, the outlet reports.

Nevertheless, Rose’s attorney, Javad Khazaeli, told the outlet that Rose has since recused himself from all board activities other than training. Rose lists himself on his LinkedIn profile as a paralegal LGBT activist.

Khazaeli previously said in a statement to Fox 2 that the charge was bogus and pictures show Rose was not involved in damaging the fence.

"We are confused as to why he has been charged," Khazaeli said in the statement.

The Missouri Democratic Party said in a statement that it condemns the violence that critically injured Brown, and sent well-wishes to him and his family.

"While the right to engage in peaceful assembly is fundamental to our democracy, violence is never acceptable. Keith Rose has decided to voluntarily withdraw as an uncommitted alternate delegate to the DNC," a statement from the group read.

New graphic videos taken from two different angles, show Officer Brown apparently being hit by Gantt on a sidewalk outside a police station during protests on the 10th anniversary of the fatal shooting of Michael Brown.

The newly released video, taken from CCTV and another police officer's bodycam, was played at a news conference Tuesday and shows that Gantt had a running start when he ran down Officer Brown, whose head violently struck the pavement. Officer Brown, who is Black, was unconscious and prone on his back with the suspect lying on his chest as other officers quickly arrived and jumped on the suspect.

He remains in critical condition, and a vigil was held for him last night. He has twin young daughters and was described by his family in a statement as a "devoted father" and a man of "strong faith."

Community members, police, first responders and clergy gathered outside the Ferguson Police Department on Tuesday.

"It's good to see us all coming together," Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones yelled to attendees, according to KSDK. "Ferguson is no longer ground zero. This is the ground of hope."

Police Chief Troy Doyle called Officer Brown a "model officer." He's that officer that a community would want," Doyle said, according to the outlet.

Two other officers also were hurt Friday, one sustaining an ankle injury and another an abrasion. Both were treated at the scene.

Michael Brown’s death led to massive demonstrations that helped to solidify the Black Lives Matter movement in Ferguson, Missouri, and around the country.

In 2015, Department of Justice declined to charge Darren Wilson, the officer who shot Michael Brown, but released a highly critical report that noted racial bias in the Ferguson police department and the county courts.

