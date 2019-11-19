DMV workers accused of taking bribes to allow man to skip long lines, SC officials say

Three people – including two DMV employees – are facing bribery charges in South Carolina after investigators accused a man of paying money to skip long lines to transfer 18 vehicle titles, a published report said.

The two employees, 21-year-old Alyson Leigh McFerrin and 25-year-old Elizabeth Seay, are accused of taking cash in two separate bribery cases involving Robbie Ray Biershenk, according to warrants from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), The State newspaper reported.

DMVs ARE SELLING YOUR DATA AND MAKING MILLIONS, DOCUMENTS REPORTEDLY REVEAL

McFerrin is accused of taking money from Biershenk so he could avoid waiting in line to make the vehicle title transfers. DMV rules typically allow only three title transfers per day, the report said.

In addition, authorities said McFerrin listed the value of Biershenk’s vehicles as $1 so he could avoid paying the state’s infrastructure maintenance fee, The State reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials claim the bribery arrangement involving McFerrin and Biershenk took place between mid-September and Oct. 4, the report said.



The three suspects were released on bond after their Friday arrests, according to court and jail records.