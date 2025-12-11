Disturbing allegations surface in chilling 911 audio after Michigan coach's firing and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Disturbing allegations surface in chilling 911 audio after Michigan coach's firing

2. Harris, Newsom, Pritzker take center stage at crucial summit

3. Accused Charlie Kirk assassin tries to hide from publicity

MAJOR HEADLINES

FATAL MISHAP – Deadly plunge caught on camera as man climbs over railing to retrieve pickleball. Continue reading …

AUTOPSY FINDINGS – Wisconsin student’s cause of death confirmed after vanishing on late-night walk from bar. Continue reading …

CHAOTIC CALL – Wild 911 audio released after plane crashes into car during emergency landing on freeway. Continue reading …

SUNBELT SWAGGER – Florida tourist, retiree hotspot transforms into a big business boomtown. Continue reading …

HISTORY UNEARTHED – Archaeologists uncover new secrets from final moments of one country's bloodiest battle. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

RED REBELLION – 20 Republicans vote with Democrats to reverse key Trump executive order. Continue reading …

REVOLT RISING – Former British PM reflects on 'Trump-style revolution.' Continue reading …

RAISING QUESTIONS – Omar's ex flaunts 'dirty dandy' lifestyle as Trump revives marriage claims. Continue reading …

FUND AND GAMES – BLM leader charged, allegedly funneled $3.15M in bail money for luxury trips, shopping sprees. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

HEARTS DIVIDED – Trump supporter says date walked out of restaurant after learning her vote choice. Continue reading …

POISON IVY – Elise Stefanik’s new book exposes ‘moral and academic rot’ inside elite universities. Continue reading …

HO-HO-HUH – Former MSNBC host pushes claim that 'Jingle Bells' mocked Black Americans. Continue reading …

STERN WARNING – Veteran Dem strategist slams rising liberal star for breaking key political rule. Continue reading …

OPINION

SIMON HANKINSON – Minnesota’s Somali fraud scandal exposes the hidden cost of immigration. Continue reading …

SEN. TOM COTTON – Alleged Afghan attack on Guardsmen was preventable. We must do better next time. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

COMEBACK – Philip Rivers' former teammate expresses one concern he has with 44-year-old's return to Colts. Continue reading …

FROSTY RELATIONS – King Charles keeps ‘door open’ for Prince Harry as cancer battle continues into third year: expert. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – Which school ousted its coach? This star doubled down on what controversial comments? Take the quiz here …

TAINTED BATCH – Cinnamon powder sold in 14 states recalled over potentially dangerous lead levels. Continue reading …

CRAZY CAPTURE – Hungry alligator nabbed outside 7-Eleven. See video ...

WATCH

JONATHAN TURLEY – Judge in suspected Charlie Kirk assassin's case wants to be cautious. See video …

TED CRUZ – Trump is carrying out responsibilities by targeting narco-terrorists. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for insight into the growing push to curb social media’s risks to young people as concerns rise over addictive platforms and advancing AI. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













