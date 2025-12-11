Expand / Collapse search
Joy Reid reposts viral video calling 'Jingle Bells' racist as Christmas carol faces new scrutiny

Former MSNBC host shares clip to 1.3 million followers despite academic saying her research is misrepresented

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Joy Reid shares video claiming 'Jingle Bells' is racist

Joy Reid shares video claiming 'Jingle Bells' is racist

Former MSNBC host Joy Reid suggests the Christmas hit 'Jingle Bells' is racist. The 'Outnumbered' panel reacts to her claim.

Former MSNBC host Joy Reid took issue with a popular Christmas carol, reposting a video that describes the beloved tune as racist. The now-viral clip has renewed scrutiny of the carol’s past, as the academic whose research the video is based on says that wasn’t her intent.

In the video, a man in festive attire stares at a plaque in Medford, Massachusetts, where James Lord Pierpont is believed to have written what became known as "Jingle Bells."

The video makes the argument that the song’s early performances were used to "mock" Black people. It goes on to discuss Pierpont’s history using racialized dialect and slurs in other works. The clip also notes that the writer later fought for the Confederate Army in defense of slavery.

Joy-Ann Reid speaks on stage during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s National Town Hall in Washington, D.C.

Joy-Ann Reid speaks onstage during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 25. (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

"This is where a racist Confederate soldier wrote ‘Jingle Bells’ to make fun of Black people," reads the first caption on screen.

The video says that Pierpont was strapped for cash and wrote the original version, "The One Horse Open Sleigh," for performances where White actors in blackface caricatured Black people "trying to participate in winter activities."

Reid, who lost her MSNBC show "The ReidOut" earlier this year, reposted the clip to her 1.3 million Instagram followers, writing, "Lord have mercy." The video cites a 2017 Cambridge University Press paper titled "The Story I Must Tell: ‘Jingle Bells’ in the Minstrel Repertoire."

"The legacy of ‘Jingle Bells’ is, as we shall see, a prime example of a common misreading of much popular music from the nineteenth century," writes author Kyna Hamill in the study.

"Its blackface and racist origins have been subtly and systematically removed from its history," she added.

Joy Reid speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Joy Reid speaks onstage at the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 27. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

However, Hamill has repeatedly said her work is being misrepresented and that she never claimed "Jingle Bells" was written as racist mockery. She maintains her research focuses on the performance history of the song and where it originated, not on Pierpont’s intent in composing it.

"I never said it was racist now," Hamill told the Boston Herald in 2017, adding that she was not looking to dictate what songs are sung at Christmas.

James Lord Pierpont, born in Boston, penned "Jingle Bells" – a beloved holiday tune with a lot of history behind it.

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

