Ilhan Omar's ex appears on ‘dirty dandy’ social account, as Trump revives married siblings claim

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s second husband has emerged online, referring to himself as a "dirty dandy" on Instagram while showing off a fun-loving lifestyle in South Africa, according to reports.

Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, 40, who spent time abroad after leaving the U.S., is now believed to be in Johannesburg where he has been chronicling his time there, the New York Post reported.

The outlet revealed social media posts showing him wearing a visitor’s badge at the University of the Witwatersrand and enjoying upscale venues as he documents his day-to-day life.

Elmi's reappearance also coincided with President Trump pushing his allegation that the Minnesota politician had supposedly married her brother to avoid U.S. immigration laws.

At a Pennsylvania rally on Tuesday, Trump repeated his accusation that Omar married her brother for immigration purposes, telling supporters:

"She married her brother in order to get in, right? She married her brother. Can you imagine if Donald Trump married his sister? Beautiful. She’s a beautiful person."

He continued: "If I married my sister to get my citizenship, do you think I'd last for about two hours or something less than that? She married her brother to get in. Therefore, she's here illegally. She should get the hell out."

Trump also expanded on the allegation in an interview with Politico, saying he didn't "want to see a woman that, you know, marries her brother to get in and then becomes a congressman and does nothing but complain. All she does is complain, complain, complain, and yet her country’s a mess."

Omar has always denied the accusation while her marital history, particularly her 2009 civil marriage to Elmi, has fueled debate since she entered public office.

Born in Somalia and naturalized as a U.S. citizen in 2000, Omar entered a religious marriage with Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi in 2002.

In 2009, she legally married Elmi, a British citizen, despite maintaining her religious union with Hirsi and continuing to have children with him.

Omar and Elmi separated in 2011 and did not legally divorce until 2017, according to reports.

She married Hirsi in a civil ceremony before divorcing him and marrying political aide Tim Mynett in 2020.

Meanwhile, Elmi has pursued an academic career in recent years.

According to the University of Bristol’s research directory, he earned a Ph.D. and has served as a research assistant focused on gender studies, queer theory, decolonization, and international development.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Ilhan Omar and Ahmed Nur Said Elmi for comment.