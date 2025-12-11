Stunned 911 dispatcher reacts to plane crash-landing on Florida freeway: 'A plane ... out of the sky?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Stunning 911 audio has been released after shocked witnesses watched a plane crash into a small car while making an emergency landing on a Florida freeway .

The fixed-wing Beechcraft 55 was attempting to make an emergency landing on I-95 in Merritt Island at about 5:45 p.m. Monday after reporting engine trouble, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital.

The plane landed on top of a 2023 Toyota Camry before skidding in front of the car onto the road, according to a report from affiliate FOX 35 Orlando.

Witnesses described the terrifying scene in 911 call audio recently released by officials.

"[On] I-95, a plane just came down," one woman told 911. "The people in the plane are moving around."

"And you're saying a plane, correct?" the dispatcher asked. "Out of the sky?"

"A plane hit a car as it landed on I-95," the woman responded.

Another woman told dispatchers the sight was "pretty scary," noting it landed on a car.

"I saw him coming down, and I hit the brakes," she said. "I was in the far left lane, and it came right beside me and hit the small white car."

The 27-year-old Orlando pilot and a 27-year-old passenger from Temple Terrace escaped the aircraft unharmed.

The Camry was driven by a 57-year-old woman who was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Another man who called 911 said the plane lowered its landing gear and appeared to be "under control."