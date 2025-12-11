Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Stunned 911 dispatcher reacts to plane crash-landing on Florida freeway: 'A plane ... out of the sky?'

Witnesses describe scene after Beechcraft 55 hit a Toyota Camry on Interstate 95

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
911 audio released after plane crashes on Florida Highway Video

911 audio released after plane crashes on Florida Highway

Drivers called 911 after witnessing a plane crash into a car during an emergency landing on Florida Highway. (Credit: WOFL)

Stunning 911 audio has been released after shocked witnesses watched a plane crash into a small car while making an emergency landing on a Florida freeway.

The fixed-wing Beechcraft 55 was attempting to make an emergency landing on I-95 in Merritt Island at about 5:45 p.m. Monday after reporting engine trouble, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital. 

The plane landed on top of a 2023 Toyota Camry before skidding in front of the car onto the road, according to a report from affiliate FOX 35 Orlando.

Witnesses described the terrifying scene in 911 call audio recently released by officials.

A Beechcraft 55 on a freeway

A Beechcraft 55 crash-landed into a Toyota Camry on a Florida freeway Monday night.  (Florida Highway Patrol)

"[On] I-95, a plane just came down," one woman told 911. "The people in the plane are moving around."

"And you're saying a plane, correct?" the dispatcher asked. "Out of the sky?"

"A plane hit a car as it landed on I-95," the woman responded.

A Beechcraft 55 on a Florida highway

A Beechcraft 55 after crashing into a car on a Florida freeway.  (Florida Highway Patrol)

Another woman told dispatchers the sight was "pretty scary," noting it landed on a car.

"I saw him coming down, and I hit the brakes," she said. "I was in the far left lane, and it came right beside me and hit the small white car."

The 27-year-old Orlando pilot and a 27-year-old passenger from Temple Terrace escaped the aircraft unharmed.

An aircraft wheel

A Beechcraft wheel on the side of a Florida highway.  (Florida Highway Patrol)

The Camry was driven by a 57-year-old woman who was taken to hospital with minor injuries. 

Another man who called 911 said the plane lowered its landing gear and appeared to be "under control."

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
