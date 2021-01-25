Ray Dalio's son's death ruled accident caused by smoke inhalation, burns following fiery crash: officials

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio's son, who died in a Greenwich, Conn., car crash last month, suffered from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries that led to his death, officials confirmed to Fox News on Monday.

Connecticut's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the death of Devon Dalio was an accident and was caused by the burns and smoke inhalation he suffered after his 2016 Audi erupted in flames shortly before 4 p.m. on Dec. 17, a spokesperson for the office told Fox News.

The 42-year-old's car mounted the curb and crashed into the front of a Verizon store, coming to a stop after traveling completely into the shop. The vehicle and the store became engulfed in flames and Dalio could not be saved.

On Monday, the OCME spokesperson would not say whether a toxicology exam was conducted and would not comment beyond providing the cause and manner of Dalio's death.

Greenwich Police have since released scant information in the case, other than that investigators have identified and are interviewing witnesses and analyzing evidence collected from the singed crime scene.

A police spokesperson said Monday the office did not have any new information to provide. He previously said it was not yet clear if Dalio had any known history of medical conditions.

Ray Dalio – famous for his "principles" and sharing lessons learned through the years with his following – said in a letter published at the end of December that he has learned that everyone grieves differently and there is no right or wrong approach. He said in the days after his son's death he had tried "be free of all thoughts and obligations" and help others experiencing similar struggles.

"I gave myself unlimited time and space to do that," he said. "Because my family is very close to me and each other, we went through this, and are continuing through this, as a shared experience. We each brought what we each had - our different memories, ways of seeing things, and preferences related to the life of Devon and what we should do in the future."

Losing his son, he said, "triggered an enormous amount of pain and reflection" that his past experiences with death and mourning did not prepare him for.

Ray Dalio, who is married and has three other children, thanked his followers and said he did not plan to speak publicly about Devon Dalio's death moving forward.

Devon Dalio was a married father of one. He co-founded P-Squared Management Enterprises, a Greenwich-based private equity firm, the Greenwich Sentinel reported. His past included working at Bridgewater Associates and serving as co-CEO of the Dalio Family Office. He also served as a Dalio Foundation board member.