Coast Guard

Family matriarch dies day after rescue from remote island that saw family swim ashore to escape boat fire

Son makes mayday call after family spent more than a day stranded following overnight blaze

By Brie Stimson Fox News
'Mayday, mayday, mayday': Coast Guard shares family's distress call after boat catches fire and sinks off Cape Cod

'Mayday, mayday, mayday': Coast Guard shares family's distress call after boat catches fire and sinks off Cape Cod

The Coast Guard shares family’s harrowing radio call for help after their vessel caught fire off Cape Cod. They managed to swim to a small island before being rescued. (Credit: WCVB / USCG)

A woman has died a day after the U.S. Coast Guard rescued her and two family members stranded on a remote Massachusetts island that they swam to when their boat went up in flames while anchored in a cove overnight Monday.

Cynthia Sullivan, 73, died Thursday, according to a Facebook post shared Friday by a family member, and after succumbing to injuries she suffered in the incident, Boston 25 News reported.

The family’s dog, who alerted Cynthia Sullivan and her husband Patrick, 72, and their 37-year-old son, Tyler, to the fire as they slept aboard their 30-foot powerboat The Third Wave, also died in the blaze.

The Sullivans swam to Naushon Island — a small island roughly four miles from Martha’s Vineyard — after they awoke to heavy fire.

Burned and injured, the trio took shelter inside a barn on the island, where they spent more than 24 hours until their marine radio washed ashore Wednesday morning, enabling Tyler to call for help.

MONTAUK YACHT DEATH: TIMELINE REVEALS BIKINI MOGUL’S FINAL DAYS IN HAMPTONS BEFORE MYSTERIOUS DEMISE

Coast Guard helicopter landing on island

The U.S. Coast Guard this week rescued a family of three who were stranded on a desolate Massachusetts island by helicopter after they were forced to swim there when their boat caught on fire, the agency said.

"Mayday, mayday, mayday, our ship went down in Tarpaulin Cove," Tyler is heard saying in a radio transmission to the Coast Guard. "Our ship burned while we were sleeping, and we barely escaped."

A Coast Guard helicopter rescue crew soon arrived and airlifted the family to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis.

A family member had reported the Sullivans missing when they didn’t arrive home Tuesday and calls to their cellphones, which went down with the boat, went straight to voicemail.

Multiple agencies searched the area Tuesday night and early Wednesday, and were unable to get accurate pings from the family's submerged phones until Tyler reached them on the recovered handheld radio, according to the Coast Guard.

EIGHT PEOPLE RESCUED FROM SINKING BOAT AFTER RUNNING LOW ON FUEL IN ROUGH MIAMI WATERS

Helicopter flying away from island

The Coast Guard airlifted the family to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis. (USCG)

In a Facebook post, Chris Sullivan memorialized his mother and provided updates on his father and "hero" brother. 

"She went in peace. We played her some John Mellencamp as she passed, he was her absolute favorite, she adored him," Sullivan wrote. "This hurts more than anything I could have ever imagined, I am leaning on my close friends and family and my two young children. We will get through this together.

"My dad is awake and breathing on his own. My brother saved both of them, he was able to get them off the boat under extremely chaotic circumstances, he doesn’t want to be called a hero, but he is. Again, thank you for all the support, it means the world." 

Martha's Vineyard aerial

The island is about four miles from Martha's Vineyard.  (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"Quick thinking and having quality equipment allowed the family to survive and call for help," Scott Backholm, a search and rescue mission coordinator from Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England, said in a statement. "Mariners are encouraged to pursue first aid training and ensure their vessels are outfitted with proper safety equipment."

The Sullivans had left nearby Falmouth, Massachusetts, last Friday and had planned to return Tuesday afternoon.
