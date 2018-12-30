Deputies post message on drug suspect’s Facebook page: ‘you lost your phone while running from the police’

South Carolina deputies who were unable to chase down a fleeing drug suspect caught up with the man on his Facebook page.

"Hi Shawn, you lost your phone while running from the police,” said the post on Shawn Hagan’s Facebook page Friday. “Contact Berkeley County Sheriff's Office if you want it back."

Deputies used Hagan’s phone to hack into his Facebook account.

On the department's Facebook page they wrote another post, seeking tips on Hagan's whereabouts.

The post read, “Does anyone know Shawn Hagan? (Not asking for a friend) We would really like to return his phone. Next time, secure all valuables before running.”

Hagan was nabbed Saturday, but not before trying to elude deputies again, The State newspaper reported Sunday.

Deputies thanked those who provided tips with helping them locate Hagan.

The State reported that the sheriff office's Facebook post had been shared more than 2,400 times since Friday.

"Hagan will be facing charges for the initial fleeing as well as drug charges," deputies said, adding the hashtag, "#DontBeLikeShawn."

Online records show Hagan, 30, was taken into custody on a charge of possessing meth with intent to distribute.