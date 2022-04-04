Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Chaotic 'Deltopia' spring break weekend in California ends with slew of arrests, citations

Deltopia is an unsanctioned spring break holiday among students at the University of California Santa Barbara

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A weekend-long spring break bash in a California beach community ended with multiple arrests and dozens of citations, authorities said Sunday.

Deltopia, an unsanctioned spring break holiday among students at the University of California Santa Barbara, brought out large crowds over the weekend in Isla Vista, a neighborhood in Santa Barbara County.

SOUTH BEACH ‘BRAND’ SUFFERING, BUSINESSES HURT BY SPRING BREAK FALLOUT, FLORIDA BUSINESS OWNER SAYS

The event resulted in at least six arrests, 40 citations, 18 reports and one traffic collision, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced in an update as the party atmosphere died down Sunday. No serious injuries were immediately reported from the weekend.

Deltopia resulted in at least six arrests, 40 citations, 18 reports and one traffic collision in Isla Vista, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deltopia resulted in at least six arrests, 40 citations, 18 reports and one traffic collision in Isla Vista, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

"The forecast for Sunday afternoon appears to be an afternoon with locals and normal levels of calls for service," the sheriff’s office said.

Heavy crowds were present in Isla Vista for the unsanctioned beach party known as Deltopia, fire officials said.

Heavy crowds were present in Isla Vista for the unsanctioned beach party known as Deltopia, fire officials said. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

But when the chaos peaked on Saturday, the sheriff's office said that first responders became "inundated" with medical calls and "shifted to a triage system for medical emergencies" starting at 3 p.m.

In a typical scene along Del Playa Blvd on a Friday or Saturday night in Isla Vista, party goers stand on balconies and spill out into the street. The Santa Barbara Sheriff's keeps a team of dozens of deputies busy on foot and bicycle patrols protecting the students from themselves and outsiders.

In a typical scene along Del Playa Blvd on a Friday or Saturday night in Isla Vista, party goers stand on balconies and spill out into the street. The Santa Barbara Sheriff's keeps a team of dozens of deputies busy on foot and bicycle patrols protecting the students from themselves and outsiders. ( Photo by Bob Carey/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

On Saturday night, officials with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department declared a "MCI (multi-casualty incident) associated with multiple medical emergencies including multiple severe traumas."

    Deltopia is an unsanctioned spring break holiday among students at the University of California Santa Barbara that has resulted in serious injuries over the years and even a riot in 2014. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

    First responders became "inundated" with medical calls as Deltopia peaked on Saturday, authorities said. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

Officials said the emergencies were associated with the heavy crowds brought by the Deltopia party, noting that many balconies in the Isla Vista community were overcrowded with partiers.

Many balconies were overcrowded during the weekend Deltopia gathering in Isla Vista, fire officials said.

Many balconies were overcrowded during the weekend Deltopia gathering in Isla Vista, fire officials said. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

Emergency personnel responded to medical emergencies in the Isla Vista neighborhood throughout the day Saturday, according to local news outlet Noozhawk, including a report of a woman who fell off a roof.

Deltopia has resulted in serious injuries over the years and even a riot in 2014.

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.

