Two women plead guilty to hate crime for attacking Trump supporters

Two women who stole a "Make America Great Again" hat from a President Trump supporter at the Democratic National Convention have pleaded guilty to hate crimes in connection to the viral confrontation.

Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy were caught on video on Aug. 20 destroying Trump signs and snatching a red MAGA cap outside the DNC in Wilmington, Delaware, as Joe Biden gave his acceptance speech.

The women, both of Wilmington, have pleaded guilty to charges of theft, child endangerment and hate crimes in the incident outside a restaurant at the Wilmington Riverfront, the Delaware News Journal reported Wednesday.

Winslow and Amy will be sentenced in September. Prosecutors will not seek prison time and their attorneys said they agree that probation is the "appropriate sentence" in the case while declining further comment, the News Journal reported.

Charges of assault, attempted assault and conspiracy were dropped as part of a plea deal struck Monday, according to the report.

The footage, which was viewed more than 5 million times, was posted on Twitter by Students for Trump. Cops in Wilmington reportedly tracked down Winslow and Amy shortly after watching the clip.

"Are you destroying my property?" an unidentified woman asks in the clip as Winslow and Amy tear up her Trump signs. The pair then turn their attention to a MAGA hat on the ground, the footage shows.

"Get it, Liv, get it," Amy tells Winslow.

The woman’s son protests, saying "That’s somebody else’s hat!" as the women walk away, setting off a confrontation that included with a possible relative who is punched when he tried to get the cap back.

Winslow and Amy double back to confront the boy’s mom, with Amy hitting her, the two-minute clip shows.