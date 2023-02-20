Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey
Published

Decorative helicopter falls at New Jersey water park injuring 4

NJ authorities evacuated the waterpark, an investigation will take place

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A decorative helicopter fell into a swimming pool at a New Jersey water park, injuring four people on Sunday afternoon.

One person was taken to a hospital and three others were treated at the scene after the object crashed from the ceiling at the DreamWorks Water Park in East Rutherford, NorthJersey.com reported. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The venue was evacuated and an investigation will take place, New Jersey State Police Sergeant Philip Curry told the news outlet.

2 NEW JERSEY HIGH SCHOOLS DISQUALIFIED FROM STATE TOURNAMENTS AFTER FIGHT IN BOYS BASKETBALL GAME

Four people were injured when a decorative helicopter fell in New Jersey.

Four people were injured when a decorative helicopter fell in New Jersey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DreamWorks Water Park is part of the American Dream shopping and entertainment complex located about 13 miles west of New York City in the Meadowlands Sports Complex.