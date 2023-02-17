2 New Jersey high schools disqualified from state tournaments after fight in boys basketball game

Two county rivals have been barred from their state tournaments after getting into a fight during their boys' basketball game on Thursday night.

Camden and Eastside High Schools were playing in the Camden County Tournament championship at Cherry Hill High School in New Jersey before a fight broke out between opposing players that led to spectators storming the court.

With 4:23 left in the second quarter, Camden's Cornelius Robinson hit Eastside's Titus Bacon after the latter was trying to set a screen. The two started throwing punches, and chaos ensured.

Officials canceled the game while Camden was leading, 30-17. It was the inaugural Camden County Tournament final.

"Two top teams in one city. It's just unfortunate. Hopefully whatever needs to take place takes place. It's just unfortunate," Eastside head coach Kenny Avent said after the melee.

According to New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) rules, "Any varsity team accumulating three (3) or more player or coach disqualifications prior to the start of the tournament will not be permitted to participate in the state tournament. Seeded teams will forfeit their right to compete if a disqualification limit is reached prior to the start of the tournament for the team."

"This initiative is being taken to ensure that our scholar-athletes know that accountability for their actions is paramount not only in basketball but also in the larger game of life," Camden City superintendent Katina McCombs said in a statement. "In short, the district and the students fully understand the infractions that took place at last night’s game."

Camden was the No. 2 seed in the South Jersey Group 2 tournament, led by Kentucky commits and McDonald's All-Americans DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw.

Eastside was slated to be the third seed in the Group 3 bracket. Both schools won their respective tournaments last season.

The Camden City School District said, "No one was seriously injured."