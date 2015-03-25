DC man billed $781 after father dies waiting for ambulance

A Washington, D.C., man whose father died while waiting for an ambulance says he feels “upset” and “disturbed” that he’s being billed $781 for the service.

Durand Ford, Jr., said his 71-year-old father, Durand Ford, Sr., had trouble breathing on New Year's Day, News4 NBC Washington reports. He made a 911 call at 1:25 a.m., but by the time the ambulance arrived at 1:58 a.m. -- more than 30 minutes later -- his father died.

"[We're] very angry about what happened and the service we did not receive from the district," Ford, Jr. said.

Yvette Alexander, a D.C. councilwoman, said she is working with the family to get the bill resolved, the station reports. The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Service Department declined comment.

