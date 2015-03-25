Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published
Last Update November 28, 2015

Days before Dallas' observance of JFK assassination date, 'X's marking shooting spots removed

By | Associated Press
FILE- In this Nov. 12, 2013 file photo, an X marks the spot on Elm Street where the first bullet hit President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963 near the former Texas School Book Depository, now known as the Sixth Floor Museum, background, on Dealey Plaza in Dallas. The Xs on the street are gone. The disappearance of the marks come as the city on Friday is set to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of John F. Kennedy with a solemn ceremony in Dealey Plaza. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

FILE- In this Nov. 12, 2013 file photo, an X marks the spot on Elm Street where the first bullet hit President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963 near the former Texas School Book Depository, now known as the Sixth Floor Museum, background, on Dealey Plaza in Dallas. The Xs on the street are gone. The disappearance of the marks come as the city on Friday is set to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of John F. Kennedy with a solemn ceremony in Dealey Plaza. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) (The Associated Press)

DALLAS – The 'X's that mark the spots on the street where President John F. Kennedy was assassinated are gone.

The disappearance of the marks came as Dallas prepares for Friday's events that will solemnly commemorate the 50th anniversary of JFK being assassinated. Kennedy's motorcade was passing through Dealey Plaza when shots rang out on Nov. 22, 1963.

The markings on Elm Street are not done by city, nor does the city know who does it.

City spokesman Frank Librio said workers are laying asphalt to level out the street and remove any trip hazards. He adds that "with thousands visiting the area this week we think that is prudent."