Days before Dallas' observance of JFK assassination date, 'X's marking shooting spots removed

The 'X's that mark the spots on the street where President John F. Kennedy was assassinated are gone.

The disappearance of the marks came as Dallas prepares for Friday's events that will solemnly commemorate the 50th anniversary of JFK being assassinated. Kennedy's motorcade was passing through Dealey Plaza when shots rang out on Nov. 22, 1963.

The markings on Elm Street are not done by city, nor does the city know who does it.

City spokesman Frank Librio said workers are laying asphalt to level out the street and remove any trip hazards. He adds that "with thousands visiting the area this week we think that is prudent."