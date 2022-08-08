Expand / Collapse search
David McCullough, American historian and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, dies at 89

Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient David McCullough died at home in Massachusetts

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace
Best-selling author, beloved American historian and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient David McCullough died on Sunday at the age of 89. 

His daughter, Dorie Lawson, confirmed that her father passed away at his home in Hingham, a town in the greater Boston metropolitan area. 

McCullough was awarded Pulitzer Prizes for two presidential biographies. 

"Truman," was published in 1992 and topped The New York Times’ bestseller list for 43 weeks. "John Adams," published in 2001, ranked number one in the first week and has going through dozens of more printings, according to the newspaper. 

David McCullough signs copies of his new book "The Pioneers" at Barnes &amp; Noble Union Square on May 07, 2019, in New York City. 

David McCullough signs copies of his new book "The Pioneers" at Barnes &amp; Noble Union Square on May 07, 2019, in New York City.  (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Regarding other chronicles of American history, he received National Book Awards for "The Path Between the Seas: The Creation of the Panama Canal," published in 1977, and "Mornings on Horseback," published in 1981 detailing the life of the young Theodore Roosevelt and his family.

With a career spanning more than five decades, McCullough was known for his approachable writing style and his deep research – the Adams book took seven years, and he spent 10 years on "Truman."

David McCullough received an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters Degree at the Emerson College 2017 137th Undergraduate Commencement Exercises at Agganis Arena at Boston University on May 14, 2017, in Boston, Massachusetts. 

David McCullough received an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters Degree at the Emerson College 2017 137th Undergraduate Commencement Exercises at Agganis Arena at Boston University on May 14, 2017, in Boston, Massachusetts.  (Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

In 2006, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, considered the nation’s highest civilian honor presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.

