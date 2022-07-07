Biden to award Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 individuals who demonstrate 'the power of possibilities'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden on Thursday is set to give the Presidential Medal of Freedom—the nation’s highest civilian honor—to 17 individuals who "demonstrate the power of possibilities and embody the soul of the nation."

The Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian award in the U.S. and is given to individuals who have made leaps in philanthropy, science, politics, art and other endeavors.

The White House announced the list of recipients, both living and posthumous, in an official press release last week, which included notable names like the late GOP Sen. John McCain, the late entrepreneur and Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, former congresswoman Gabby Giffords and Gold Star father Khizr Khan.

"The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors," the White House explained.

Other recipients include Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles, Catholic religious Sister Simone Campbell, former president of The University of Texas at Brownsville Julieta García, one of the first Black members of the Alabama state legislature Fred Gray, Vicar General of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Fr. Alexander Karloutsos, New York critical care nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic Sandra Lindsay, Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee founding member Diane Nash, Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women’s World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe, former Sen. Alan Simpson, former president of the AFL-CIO Richard Trumka, Brigadier General Wilma Vaught, award-winning actor, producer and director Denzel Washington and civil rights advocate Raúl Yzaguirre.

"President Biden has long said that America can be defined by one word: possibilities," the White House explained, saying the recipients "demonstrate the power of possibilities and embody the soul of the nation – hard work, perseverance, and faith."

The White House said each recipient has "overcome significant obstacles to achieve impressive accomplishments in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities – and across the world – while blazing trails for generations to come."

The ceremony is set to take place Thursday afternoon at the White House.