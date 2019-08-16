Daughters of Philly mayor, NJ city councilwoman arrested after late-night street brawl: police

The daughters of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and a New Jersey city councilwoman were arrested earlier this week after brawling on a bar-lined street at the Jersey Shore, police said.

Authorities say the altercation between 25-year-old Nora Kenney of Philadelphia and 27-year-old Tara Tolomeo took place early on Aug. 11 in North Wildwood.

Capt. John Stevenson told NJ Advance Media the two women were arrested around 1:40 a.m. after police caught them fighting in the city’s nightclub district.

The reasons for their alleged fight were unclear. Tolomeo's mother, Kellyann Tolomeo, has served on North Wildwood’s city council since 2007, PhillyVoice reported.

Tolomeo and Kenney were charged with disorderly conduct, which is punishable by fines, not jail time, NJ Advance Media reported, citing officials.

The case is being handled by the Lower Township Municipal Court because of a potential conflict of interest with Tolomeo, Stevenson said. The women are expected back in court Aug. 22.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.