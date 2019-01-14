Dallas father fatally stabs son, 3, injures wife: police

A Dallas father on Saturday fatally stabbed his 3-year-old son and wounded his wife before she managed to flee the apartment with the couple’s other uninjured 7-year-old daughter, police said.

Police received a call from the woman around 6:30 p.m. who said her husband, 35-year-old Brandon Demone Edwards, stabbed her and their 3-year-old son, the Dallas Morning News reported. She told police she managed to flee the couple’s apartment with their 7-year-old daughter.

Authorities reportedly found the boy gravely injured from the attack. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Edwards’ wife was later released from the hospital in stable condition and their 7-year-old daughter was not injured, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Neighbors told authorities they heard some commotion from the apartment that evening and saw Edwards climb out of a second-story window wearing nothing but plaid boxer shorts, the Mornings News reported. Edwards then fell into some bushes below and was chased down by officers, according to their account.

Edwards was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $1.75 million. It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the attack.