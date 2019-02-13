Dallas city council backs removal of Confederate monument: report

Officials in Texas on Wednesday reportedly voted in favor of removing a Confederate monument that stands in a cemetery.

The vote – which passed a resolution by 11 to 4 – concerned a monument in Dallas’ Pioneer Park that depicts Confederate soldiers, according to Fox 4 News.

The measure would reportedly proclaim the statue to be “a noncontributing structure for the historic overlay district.”

This gives the city manager the go-ahead to seek the landmark commission's permission to tear down the structure, according to Fox 4.

Up to $480,000 was reportedly allotted in the passed measure for the removal process.