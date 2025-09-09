D1 college football player booted after allegedly stealing duffel with Rolex, cash and luxury gear from boat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A North Dakota State University football player has been kicked off the team after authorities say he allegedly swiped a duffel bag containing more than $270,000 worth of luxury items on Fourth of July weekend in Minnesota.

William Frattalone, 20, is charged with one count of felony theft of property valued over $35,000, according to jail records.

According to a criminal complaint, Frattalone is accused of stealing a designer duffel bag from a boat as it was docked at Maynard’s Restaurant on Lake Minnetonka, located approximately 25 miles from Minneapolis, FOX 9 reported .

FORMER USF FOOTBALL COACH JIM LEAVITT CHARGED WITH BATTERY, THEFT AFTER ALLEGED ALTERCATION WITH EX-GIRLFRIEND

The bag, valued at $2,400, contained a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Platinum Ice Blue Index Dial watch valued at $228,000, approximately $25,000 worth of limited-edition clothing, a $400 bottle of cologne, between $5,000 to $10,000 in cash and other personal items, according to court documents.

An individual, identified in the complaint as I.B., told authorities he was on the same boat as Frattalone and stored the bag in a sealed cabin before entering the restaurant, the outlet reported. When the group returned, the bag was reportedly gone.

The complaint alleges an employee witnessed Frattalone attempting to carry a large bag through the dining room, which was against their policy, and escorted him from the restaurant.

MASKED ROBBERS PULL OFF BRAZEN MIDDAY HEIST AT SEATTLE JEWELRY STORE IN UNDER TWO MINUTES

When the group noticed the bag was missing, another passenger contacted Frattalone, who allegedly replied that his "parents were wealthy and would write a check for whatever was inside the bag," according to FOX 9.

Authorities subsequently executed a search warrant at Frattalone’s nearby home in Wayzata and allegedly located the bag in his bedroom, but were unable to recover the Rolex watch. Video footage from Frattalone’s cell phone also allegedly places him on the boat the night of the theft, the complaint said.

Frattalone was arrested on Aug. 1 and released from the Hennepin County Jail on Aug. 4, according to court records. Following his arrest, he was dismissed from the North Dakota State University football team in early August, according to FOX 9.

VIKINGS STAR WIDE RECEIVER JORDAN ADDISON RECEIVES THREE-GAME SUSPENSION FOR PERSONAL CONDUCT VIOLATION

"William Frattalone has been dismissed from the NDSU football team for a violation of team rules," NDSU head coach Tim Polasek said in a statement to FOX 9. "He was not part of the 123 players for fall camp and will not be considered to re-join the team in any fashion."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Frattalone is set to make his first appearance in court on Sept. 11. His attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.