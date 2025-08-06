Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Vikings

Vikings star wide receiver Jordan Addison receives three-game suspension for personal conduct violation

Addison's 2024 DUI citation was resolved in July

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Vikings' TJ Hockenson explains what he's seen from JJ McCarthy already Video

Vikings' TJ Hockenson explains what he's seen from JJ McCarthy already

T.J. Hockenson dished on the "insane" arm talent he's seen from new QB J.J. McCarthy, and how he can "flip a switch" when he gets on the field with his teammates.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was suspended three games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after he pleaded no contest to a lesser charge last month in a 2024 DUI case, the NFL announced on Tuesday.

In July 2024, the 23-year-old pro was found asleep in the driver’s seat of his white Rolls-Royce after the California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a disabled vehicle blocking a lane, and was arrested.

Jordan Addison looks on

Jordan Addison, #3 of the Minnesota Vikings, looks on following the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 29, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  (Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images)

Addison agreed to what is known as a "wet reckless," in California, which is a plea bargain in which a person charged with a DUI accepts a lesser misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. The "wet" indicates that alcohol or drugs were involved.

Because Addison pleaded no contest, he avoided trial after facing two misdemeanor DUIs for his arrest on July 12, 2024.

Addison’s attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, said he will pay a fine and complete two online courses with the expectation that his probation will be shortened from 12 to six months.

Jordan Addison talks

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) and head coach Kevin O'Connell talk during the team's NFL football training camp on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Eagan, Minn.  (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

49ERS' GEORGE KITTLE JOKES HE 'CONSIDERED RETIREMENT' AFTER NFL MEMO BANS SUBSTANCE HE USES FOR GAMEDAY BOOST

Addison will be allowed to play in the Vikings’ preseason games against the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans. 

The three regular-season games that Addison will miss are against the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals. 

JJ McCarthy, who will be the team’s starting quarterback and making his first career start in Week 1, will be without one of his top weapons to begin the season. Superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Addison combine to form one of the strongest wide receiver duos in the NFL. 

Jordan Addison in action

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) takes part in drills during the team's NFL football training camp on Monday, July 28, 2025, in Eagan, Minn.  (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Last season, in 15 games, Addison had 63 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. Jefferson, on the other hand, played in all 17 games last season and had 103 catches for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns. 

Addison has had a penchant for finding the endzone in his first two seasons of his career, as he has 19 career receiving touchdowns. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

