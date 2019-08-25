52,000 Chinese gun parts seized by US Customs agents

An embargo against shipping gun parts to the U.S. from China has led to a large seizure of those items by Customs agents.

The agents were working at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport when they seized more than 52,000 sights, stocks, muzzles, brakes, buffer kits and grips from China, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Thursday.

The seized items were worth more than $378,000 in the U.S.

FLORIDA MAN CHARGED WITH EXPORTING HUNDREDS OF AR-15 PARTS TO ARGENTINA, AUTHORITIES SAY

CBP spokesman Jaime Ruiz told NPR the seizure was kind of an unusual situation.

"There was no attempt to hide the importation," he said.

The gun parts were correctly labeled and still had their original trademarks, he told the news outlet. And items were headed to a legitimate seller and distributor.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. restricts firearm imports from China as part of an arms embargo.