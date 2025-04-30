Crews work to retrieve 8 million dimes that spilled onto Texas highway: report

Texas authorities were spotted on video shoveling and individually picking up $800,000 worth of dimes that spilled across a highway early Tuesday.

Alvord Fire Department officials confirmed to FOX 4 Dallas that eight million loose dimes were being carried by a tractor-trailer when it overturned on U.S. Highway 287 in Wise County, Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the truck veered off the road, over-corrected and flipped, according to FOX 4.

TEXAS HOSPITALS HIT WITH $122 MILLION BILL FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS' CARE IN SINGLE MONTH

The highway was shut down for nearly 14 hours as crews shoveled, hand-picked, and vacuumed the loose coins from the road and nearby brush.

Two people were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the report.

TEXAS JURY RETURNS VERDICT IN 2022 STABBING DEATH OF HIGH SCHOOL CLASSMATE: REPORT

It is unclear why the coins were not in bank rolls.

The Wise County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Alvord Fire Department could not be reached by Fox News Digital for comment.