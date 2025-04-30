Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Crews work to retrieve 8 million dimes that spilled onto Texas highway: report

Crews used their hands, shovels and vacuums to gather the loose coins after a tractor-trailer crash

Alexandra Koch
Truck full of dimes crashes on North Texas highway Video

Truck full of dimes crashes on North Texas highway

Authorities shoveled up a large amount of change after a truck carrying dimes crashed on a Texas highway. (Credit: KDFW)

Texas authorities were spotted on video shoveling and individually picking up $800,000 worth of dimes that spilled across a highway early Tuesday.

Alvord Fire Department officials confirmed to FOX 4 Dallas that eight million loose dimes were being carried by a tractor-trailer when it overturned on U.S. Highway 287 in Wise County, Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the truck veered off the road, over-corrected and flipped, according to FOX 4.

A woman picks up dimes individually at the scene.

An official is spotted gathering dimes by hand at the scene. (KDFW)

The highway was shut down for nearly 14 hours as crews shoveled, hand-picked, and vacuumed the loose coins from the road and nearby brush.

Two people were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the report.

Crews gather dimes

Crews were spotted sweeping and shoveling dimes from the Texas highway. (KDFW)

It is unclear why the coins were not in bank rolls.

The Wise County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

A photo of the truck at the scene

The dime-carrying truck reportedly over-corrected and then flipped. (KDFW)

The Alvord Fire Department could not be reached by Fox News Digital for comment.

