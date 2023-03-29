Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

Crews still working to recover 3 barges loose in Ohio River, including one carrying methanol

Kentucky officials say the barge carrying 1,400 tons of methanol was partially submerged

Associated Press
Crews were working Wednesday to remove three remaining barges that got loose on the Ohio River, including one carrying methanol.

A total of 10 barges got loose early Tuesday on the river near Louisville, the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said. Most were recovered, but the U.S Army Corp of Engineers said three were pinned against the McAlpine Locks and Dam and the locks are closed to traffic until the barges are stabilized.

One of those barges was carrying 1,400 tons of methanol and was partially submerged, Kentucky officials said.

OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT WORRIES EXPAND, CINCINNATI PAUSES OHIO RIVER WATER INTAKE

Methanol, also known as wood alcohol, is a colorless liquid that’s flammable and acutely toxic, according to the National Institutes of Health. It’s used as a solvent for paints and plastics and as an ingredient in a wide variety of products.

Kentucky officials say three barges are still loose on the Ohio River. One of the three barges is carrying methanol, and crews are working to remove them from the river.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services told news outlets they are monitoring air and water, but "there is zero evidence of a tank breach or any leaks."

The Corps said it was working closely with the U.S. Coast Guard, navigation industry and marine surveyors on recovery efforts. No injuries were reported.


 