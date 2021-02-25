COVID-19 sends car driving to its lowest levels in 19 years

Remote work and the collapse of the travel and tourism industry during the coronavirus pandemic, kept American drivers off the road for the fewest miles last year -- notching the fewest miles since 2001, according to the Department of Transportation.

According to Reuters, drivers around the country accumulated 13.2% fewer miles in 2020 dropping 430.2 billion miles to 2.83 trillion total miles.

Road travel nationwide fell 10.3% in December after dropping 11.1% in November amid a winter COVID-19 surge.

Drivers logged 244.1 billion vehicle miles in the final month of 2020, a fall of 28.1 billion vehicle miles from the same month in 2019.

Fox News reached out to the Department of Transportation, and is waiting for an official comment.