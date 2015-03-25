Couple to attempt 50-mile swim across Lake Michigan

A Michigan couple hopes for good weather and water conditions for a 50-mile swim across Lake Michigan to raise awareness about postpartum depression.

Sara and Jeff Tow plan to set out from Two Rivers, Wis., and swim to the Big Point Sable Lighthouse at Ludington State Park in West Michigan.

The Grand Rapids-area couple is looking for a window of 48 hours of decent conditions. Family member Ryan Reed says that likely will be starting Tuesday morning.

They earlier expected to start as soon as Monday. Training has included swims of five, 10 and more than 20 miles.

Both were members of swim teams at Ohio University and each said they suffered from postpartum depression following the births of their two children, now 11 and 9.