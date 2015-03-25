Expand / Collapse search
Last Update November 20, 2015

Couple allegedly forced girl to wear electric dog collar, police say

Eduardo Montanez, 43, remains jailed on $250,000 bond on charges including third-degree assault, risk of injury to a child and cruelty. Montanez’s wife, Paula, 34, is held on $200,000 bond on charges of risk of injury to a child, conspiracy to commit third-degree assault and conspiracy to commit cruelty. (Courtesy: Danbury Police Department)

A Connecticut couple allegedly punished a 9-year-old girl in their care with an electric shock collar designed to discipline dogs, police said.

Eduardo Montanez, 43, remains jailed on $250,000 bond on charges including third-degree assault, risk of injury to a child and cruelty. Montanez’s wife, Paula, 34, is held on $200,000 bond on charges of risk of injury to a child, conspiracy to commit third-degree assault and conspiracy to commit cruelty. The Danbury couple was arrested Tuesday after an investigation was launched after the girl told a teacher. They are scheduled to appear Wednesday in Danbury Superior Court.

Montanez allegedly forced the girl to bark so the collar would shock her and his didn’t stop the abuse, WVIT-TV reports. Police said the couple was upset about the girl’s progress in school.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.