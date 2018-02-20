Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Wisconsin
Published

Cougar caught peeking into Wisconsin home in dramatic video

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun, | Fox News
close
Cougar caught looking in couple's homeVideo

Cougar caught looking in couple's home

Neighbors warned to keep their animals inside.

A homeowner in Wisconsin got quite the surprise over the weekend when he spotted paw prints in the snow in his front yard and checked surveillance video -- only to discover he had a visit from a very large cat.

Dan Guerndt told FOX6 he was shocked to find out a cougar made a visit to his home on Saturday in Brookfield, located just west of Milwaukee.

"I couldn't believe what I saw. A really big cat," Guerndt said. "I was hoping it didn't see my cat, break the window or something."

The Brookfield Police Department said in a news release they responded to a report of a cougar under a pine tree in a resident's backyard around 6 p.m.

The paw prints from a cougar outside a home in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

The paw prints from a cougar outside a home in Brookfield, Wisconsin. (FOX6)

Agents from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene, and confirmed the big cat was in fact a cougar.

"Definitely the craziest visitor we've had," Guerndt said.

Authorities said the cougar was very passive, and may have had some injury. Officers weren't able to neutralize the cougar or use a dart gun due to the proximity of nearby homes, and when they returned Sunday the animal wasn't under the tree anymore.

POLICE ARREST 5 IN KILLING OF ENDANGERED ORANGUTAN SHOT 130 TIMES

Dianne Robinson with the Wisconsin DNR told FOX6 the cougar may have left a pack in South Dakota looking for a mate, as well as food and territory. Officials believe the cat in Brookfield is the same spotted in three other counties since late last year.

Lion attacks trainer at circus as audience shrieks in horror

Lion attacks trainer at circus as audience shrieks in horror

Raw video: Big cat seriously injures trainer before being distracted with fire extinguisher allowing man to escape

"To me it just showed a certain amount of curiosity associated with the animal," Robinson said. "It jumped up, checked out the window, and moved on right away. Probably saw its reflection I would assume. That type of behavior I wouldn't be so concerned about."

BUFFALO GORES CAMPER ON SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ISLAND

Robinson said the cougar will probably move on, and the agency is working with local authorities to track the animal to determine what the options are, depending where it ends up.

"Cougars are a protected species, so you can't necessarily shoot them, but if there's a potential safety hazard associated with that, then absolutely the DNR would work with local law enforcement and allow them to dispatch that animal," she said.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed