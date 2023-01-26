Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Published

Corruption trial for former Ohio House speaker temporarily paused after juror tests positive for COVID-19

US District Judge Timothy Black paused the proceedings for the remainder of the week

Associated Press
The corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was temporarily paused Wednesday after a juror tested positive for COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Black ordered proceedings paused for the remainder of this week "in an effort to ensure everyone's safety."

The directive Wednesday evening was an extension of a single day off Black had called Wednesday due to the juror's illness, halting the highly anticipated trial just two days after it had begun.

FORMER OHIO HOUSE SPEAKER LARRY HOUSEHOLDER REMAINS OPTIMISTIC AS CORRUPTION TRIAL BEGINS

Testimony is scheduled to resume Monday.

Then Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session in Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 30, 2019. The trial for Householder was temporarily paused after a juror tested positive for COVID-19.

Then Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session in Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 30, 2019. The trial for Householder was temporarily paused after a juror tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Altogether, 12 jurors and four alternates are hearing the case. Householder, 63, a Republican, and lobbyist Matt Borges, 50, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, are charged with conspiracy to participate in a $60 million racketeering enterprise involving bribery and money laundering. Each faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

FORMER OHIO HOUSE SPEAKER LARRY HOUSEHOLDER'S $60M BRIBERY TRIAL TO BEGIN NEXT WEEK

Current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call for those who test positive for the coronavirus to isolate for five days. They may exit isolation after that point, as long as they are feeling better, but are advised to wear a high-quality mask through the tenth day.

Federal prosecutors had been in the middle of questioning FBI agent Blane Wetzel on Tuesday and indicated Wetzel would be on the stand for the entirety of a second day.

Wetzel is walking through highlights of the tens of thousands of pages of documents gathered as part of the FBI's investigation, described as the largest corruption case in Ohio history.