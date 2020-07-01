California Gov. Newsom orders bars to close, restaurants to halt indoor dining in LA, other counties

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new round of lockdown measures Wednesday, ordering 19 counties to close all indoor operations for several industries, including restaurants, as the state grapples with a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

In addition to bars being forced to shut down temporarily, restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment venues, zoos, museums and cardrooms must halt operations in selected communities, Newsom said Wednesday.

Businesses can continue to operate if they can move operations outdoors.

“This doesn’t mean restaurants are shut down,” Newsom said at a briefing. “It means that we’re trying to take the activities, as many activities as we can -- these mixed activities, these concentrated activities — and move them outdoors, which is a way of mitigating the spread of this virus.”

The list of affected counties ran up and down the state, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Santa Barabara, and Contra Costa.

Newsom's announcement came as the state reported its highest daily COVID-19 count Monday with 8,000 infections and multiple days with new highs. Hospitalizations related to the virus have soared over the past two weeks to 51 percent, he said Wednesday.

Statewide, over 232,600 cases have been reported, in addition to over 6,000 deaths, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The uptick has prompted public-health officials to reimpose safety protocols ahead of the busy July 4th weekend.

Beaches in Los Angeles County, along with piers and bicycle paths, will close beginning Friday through Monday in an effort to prevent a repeat of Memorial Day weekend when large crowds gathered in close proximity and ignored safety measures.

All parking facilities at state beaches in Southern California and the Bay Area will also be closed for the upcoming weekend. The closures reverse the reopening process that began weeks ago after months of unprecedented lockdowns.

In his announcement, Newsom pleaded with Californians to wear masks and practice social distancing.

"Wearing a face covering is a sign of toughness," he said. "It's a sign of resolve. It's a sign of someone who gives a da--."