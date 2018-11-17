Cop who led Harvey Weinstein probe reassigned in NYPD shakeup

The New York City cop in charge of the Harvey Weinstein investigation has been reassigned, according to reports.

NYPD’s Special Victim’s Division commander Michael Osgood was booted to Staten Island as part of a major shakeup, the New York Post reported.

His removal comes after a scathing report said the division was understaffed and under-trained, according to the paper.

Evidence also surfaced last month that Weinstein case detective Nicholas DiGaudio, whom Osgood worked closely with on the case, had coached a witness and told one of the movie producer's accusers to delete material from her cellphone. Weinstein's lawyers said last week that they want to question Osgood in court about DiGaudio's conduct.

DiGaudio's alleged coaching led prosecutors to drop one of Weinstein's charges. Afterward, police said he was no longer involved in the case. His union has said he "was simply trying to get to the truth" and wasn't trying to influence the investigation.

Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Osgood was replaced Friday by veteran cop Judith Harrison. Osgood and Harrison are deputy chiefs.

“If we can get better, we will get better,” Harrison said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.