Connecticut man in custody after leading police on wild chase onto airport runway, officials say

A Connecticut man led police on a wild chase Tuesday during which the desperate driver rammed a fence to get onto an airport runway and then knocked down another fence to get back to the road, authorities said.

Alphonzo Dixon, 31, of Hamden, was arrested after the pursuit, New Haven police said. Dixon allegedly caused significant damage to the Tweed Airport fences as he tried to elude police.

“Motorist Dixon stopped at the rental return and failed to exit his vehicle,” police said in a statement, according to FOX61. “Officers attempted a felony traffic stop as Dixon began to drive away. Dixon crashed his motor vehicle into an unmarked NHPD police vehicle and fled by driving through a chain link fence onto the airport runway.

Officials added: “After crossing the runway, Dixon crashed his vehicle through another fence and exited onto Dodge Avenue in East Haven. At least one police vehicle pursued Dixon across the tarmac area of the runway. Airport runway service was closed momentarily and quickly reopened."

Officers reported discovering a small amount of narcotics in Dixon’s vehicle. He also had warrants out for his arrest in New Haven and Hamden.