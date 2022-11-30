Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont extends gas tax holiday for another month

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation Tuesday that extends Connecticut's soon-to-expire 25-cent-per-gallon gas tax holiday for another month. The tax break will then be reduced incrementally over the following five months.

The Democrat signed the bill into law after it cleared the General Assembly during Monday's special session by wide bipartisan margins. It also increases funding for the state's essential worker pandemic pay program after so many people applied. However, it also limited who can receive the top benefit of $1,000 to those earning less than $50,000.

The legislation also extends free public bus fares through March 30 and adds $30 million in federal pandemic relief funds to the state's energy assistance program.

WEALTHY CONNECTICUT WOMAN SENTENCED TO YEAR IN PRISON FOR SECRETLY RECORDING 3 PEOPLE, INCLUDING A MINOR

"The legislature just met in special session and in short order got me a bill that's going to make Connecticut a little bit more affordable," Lamont said in a video. The newly reelected governor said he plans to push for "more policy changes like these" in the new legislative session, which begins in January.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new law also changes the Jan. 1 effective date for planned updates to the state’s so-called "Bottle Bill" that expand the types of covered beverage containers, allowing retailers to sell off their existing inventory without being in violation.