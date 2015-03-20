Conn. police: Woman was drunk when her car plowed into convenience store at up to 70 mph

A Connecticut woman accused of plowing her car into a convenience store at a speed of up to 70 mph and injuring four people has been charged with drunken driving and other crimes.

Thirty-one-year-old Rosa Blanca Chavarria-Medina of Bridgeport was charged Monday with driving under the influence and reckless driving, among other things.

Police say Chavarria-Medina was exiting Interstate 95 in Fairfield on March 24 when her car smashed into five vehicles outside a Cumberland Farms store and crashed into the storefront. Four people were hospitalized. Police say it's lucky none of the injuries was life-threatening.

Authorities say Chavarria-Medina's blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit of .08.

Chavarria-Medina posted $5,000 bail. There is no phone listing for her and it's not clear if she has a lawyer.