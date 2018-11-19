Colorblind California deputy sees 'different world' after receiving special glasses from fellow officer

A colorblind California sheriff's deputy saw an "absolutely unbelievable" world when he was gifted a pair of glasses that allow him to see color.

Jeff Dishmon, a correctional deputy with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, was ecstatic when he received the glasses, made by the company Enchroma, from Samantha Freese, a fellow correctional deputy. Freese, along with other deputies, pitched in to help pay for the glasses.

"What do you see?" Freese asked in a video published to the sheriff's office Facebook page on Wednesday, after she helped him put the special glasses on over his other glasses.

"A different world," Dishmon replied, crying as he saw a set of rainbow balloons.

Dishmon, according to the Facebook post, has been colorblind his entire life, "which has sometimes been a source of frustration for him and others around him."

According to the National Eye Institute, those with color blindness "aren't aware of differences among colors that are obvious to the rest of us." Men are also more likely to inherit the genes responsible for the deficiency.

Dishmon, in the video, wiped tears from his eyes, as he said he and his wife would now get to watch the sunset together.

"For the first time in my life, I see all the colors," the deputy said, as he looked out across the field, during a phone call with his wife. "You wouldn't believe this place. This whole place is lit up. I mean, the whole world is lit up."