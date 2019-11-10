Kelsey Berreth fiance Patrick Frazee told pal, 'if there is no body, there is no crime,' according to testimony

Patrick Frazee's Colorado murder trial concluded last week with damaging testimony from the accused killer's long-time pal.

The jury heard on Friday prosecution witness Joe Moore quote Frazee as saying, "if there is no body, there is no crime” during the time when police were questioning Frazee in the disappearance of his fianceé Kelsey Berreth.

Moore's testimony came a day after the prosecution's star witness, Idaho nurse Krystal Kenney, told the jury that Frazee was cheating on Berreth with her and that she cleaned up Berreth’s blood after Frazee killed her with a baseball bat. She said Frazee then burned the body.

Moore testified Frazee kept saying to him after Berreth was reported missing, “why do they [police] keep investigating cause if there is no body, there is no crime. Why do they [police] keep questioning me,” Fox 21 Colorado Springs reported.

PATRICK FRAZEE MURDER TRIAL: MISTRESS TESTIFIES KELSEY BERRETH'S LAST WORDS WERE 'PLEASE STOP'

Frazee, 33, is charged with killing the 29-year-old Berreth last year on Thanksgiving Day in her home in Woodland Park, Colo. He was arrested Dec. 21, three weeks after her mother reported her missing.

The body has not been found.

Moore recounted for the jury other incriminating statements he said Frazee made to him before his arrest and as far back as April 2018. He testified he and Frazee had known each other since they were kids.

The pal testified that on the day before the arrest, Frazee told him that he didn’t understand why Berreth’s disappearance was drawing so much attention from the national media, KUSA-TV reported.

“And he’s like ‘man, if I had known it was going to blow up this big, I never would have …’” Moore testified, the station reported. He testified that Frazee stopped talking at that point.

KELSEY BERRETH CASE: JURY TO HEAR OPENING STATEMENTS IN PATRICK FRAZEE MURDER TRIAL

Moore also testified that in April, Frazee told him he had figured out a way to kill Berreth.

“And I went ‘don’t even talk about s--- like that,” Moore testified, KUSA reported. “Get that s--- out of your head.”

Moore said Frazee had made the comment after asking him how his relationship with Berreth was going.

Frazee has pleaded not guilty. He had a daughter with Berreth and took custody after her disappearance. The child is now in the custody of Berreth's parents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The trial resumes Tuesday in Teller County.