Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Massachusetts

College admissions worker arrested for allegedly offering visiting high school student money for sex

Jacob Henriques was fired from admissions position at Emmanuel College in Boston

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A college admissions worker in Boston was arrested Friday after he was accused of offering $400 to a 17-year-old prospective student in exchange for sex, federal officials said.

Jacob Henriques, 29, used his position as an assistant admissions director at Emmanuel College to gain access to the personal information of at least four potential students before contacting them, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts alleged.

Henriques met with at least three such students on April 25. He is accused of contacting them afterward with offers to "pay them for some fun," along with offering them and sending them pornography, officials said.

Henriques contacted a fourth victim after she formally committed to attending the school on April 25, the attorney’s office said. He allegedly offered to pay her for "some fun" before sending her pornographic videos.

WANDA BARZEE, ONE OF ELIZABETH SMART'S CAPTORS, ARRESTED ON ALLEGED SEX OFFENDER VIOLATION

Emmanuel College sign on campus

Jacob Henriques, a 29-year-old assistant admissions director, was fired from Emmanuel College following allegations he solicited sex from prospective students, a university spokesperson said. (David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File)

Henriques contacted one prospective student, a 17-year-old high school girl, within hours of finishing a tour of the college on or about April 25, federal officials said. 

Henriques allegedly used the phone number the girl provided on her admissions form to text her with offers to pay her $400 for "some fun" and said he could send her pornography. 

The 29-year-old continued to text the girl that night, refusing to identify himself or tell her how he obtained her phone number, according to officials.

Emmanuel College brick buildings on campus

Henriques is accused of contacting a 17-year-old high school student within hours of giving her a tour of the campus. He allegedly got her phone number from her admissions form. (David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File)

After Henriques allegedly sent the 17-year-old five pornographic videos, prosecutors said he asked if she wanted to participate in a "gangbang" and if she wanted to have sex with him.

Despite the girl rejecting Henriques multiple times, he continued to text her, saying he "would buy her anything she wanted" if she changed her mind, the attorney’s office said.

FATHER PRESSES FOR ANSWERS IN COLLEGE FRESHMAN DAUGHTER'S DEATH AFTER FALL FROM DORM: ‘SHE WAS OUR WORLD’

Between April 25 and April 28, Henriques allegedly accessed the girl’s profile 47 times. After she blocked his number, Henriques started emailing her, federal officials said.

Henriques was charged with one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor

An Emmanuel College spokesperson told WBZ-TV that Henriques has since been fired after an internal investigation.

"[We are] saddened, angered, and shocked by these serious federal allegations that have been brought against a former employee," the spokesperson said. "They are an affront to our core values, and we stand with any victimized by this incident." 

Male FBI agent seen in photo wearing FBI jacket

The FBI said it is seeking other potential victims who Henriques may have targeted between 2024 and 2025. (iStock)

Henriques is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Boston on Monday. He faces up to life in prison if found guilty.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI’s Boston Division Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force is seeking to identify other potential victims of Henriques who he may have targeted between 2024 and 2025.