Published

Cold weather, snow shutter Arizona highways and impact travel conditions

In Arizona, New Mexico a winter storm warning remains in effect

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Cold and snowy weather blanketed the Southwest on Tuesday, shuttering interstate and state highways in northern Arizona.

In the Copper State, as much as a foot of snow was possible, with even colder temperatures expected. 

The National Weather Service office in Flagstaff tweeted Tuesday night, sharing residents' images of ice and slush impacting driving conditions and the 11 inches of snow seen in the city. 

The Phoenix office and the Buckeye Police Department warned of accumulating small hail as storms moved through the area. 

The acorn on the Weatherford in downtown Flagstaff, Ariz., hangs amidst a heavy fall of snow Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 14, 2023. Bitter cold, rain and snow blew across much of the Southwest U.S. on Tuesday, closing stretches of interstate and state highways in northern Arizona. 

The acorn on the Weatherford in downtown Flagstaff, Ariz., hangs amidst a heavy fall of snow Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 14, 2023. Bitter cold, rain and snow blew across much of the Southwest U.S. on Tuesday, closing stretches of interstate and state highways in northern Arizona.  (Rachel Gibbons/The Daily News-Sun via AP)

A 40-mile stretch of northbound Interstate 17 was closed, as well as a short part of I-40 near Winslow.

As of early Wednesday morning, the agency's Tucson office said it was still snowing there. 

"Yes, it is still snowing in Tucson. Just measured 0.6 inch on the roof of our building! Light snow will taper off in the Tucson metro after 3 a.m. this morning. Temps near freezing so watch those bridges!" it tweeted. 

A couple takes a snowy selfie in downtown Flagstaff, Ariz., Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 14, 2023. 

A couple takes a snowy selfie in downtown Flagstaff, Ariz., Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 14, 2023.  (Rachel Gibbons/The Daily News-Sun via AP)

A winter storm warning remains in effect into Wednesday night for much of northern Arizona and New Mexico. 

"Winter storm impacts will focus across northeast New Mexico Wednesday afternoon and evening before the system exits Wednesday night, with near blizzard conditions possible," the Albuquerque office said late Tuesday.

Taja Cantlon clears chunks of snow left by a snowplow from out of her driveway entrance Tuesday afternoon, Feb 14, 2023., in Flagstaff, Ariz. 

Taja Cantlon clears chunks of snow left by a snowplow from out of her driveway entrance Tuesday afternoon, Feb 14, 2023., in Flagstaff, Ariz.  (Rachel Gibbons/The Daily News-Sun via AP)

The National Weather Service in Reno, Nevada, warned that tit would be "downright dangerous in exposed areas of the high Sierra" early Wednesday, with wind chills of -20 to -30 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 