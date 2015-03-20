Cleveland police to release video of 12-year-old boy shot by officer; child had airsoft gun

next Image 1 of 3

Cleveland police are ready to release surveillance video from an officer's fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy who turned out to be carrying a replica gun.

A department spokeswoman said video and audio evidence would be released Wednesday when the chief provides an update on the investigation.

Tamir Rice was shot Saturday by an officer responding to a call about someone with a gun near a playground. Police say the boy's airsoft gun looked like a real firearm and was missing an orange safety indicator. Police say Tamir pulled it from his waistband after being told to raise his hands.

The family's attorneys saw the video and called for its public release.

City officials said they want to be sensitive to the community and the officer. They said he's distraught.