City’s BLM-era mental health push puts cops in danger after sword-wielding suspect stabs officer: police

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Boston officials spent the years after George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests pushing a mental health-first response model meant to reduce the role of police in psychiatric emergencies. But that strategy came under scrutiny Saturday after police said a man in crisis stabbed an officer.

The city’s flagship approach is built on the long-running Boston Emergency Services Team, or BEST, a partnership that Boston police say has been in place since 2011.

After the 2020 unrest, however, City Hall moved to expand and elevate that model. In April 2021, Boston launched a pilot explicitly aimed at increasing the role of mental health workers and decreasing the role of police in crisis calls.

The policy shift was on display on Saturday.

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Police Commissioner Michael Cox said officers were called around 10:45 a.m. after a man reported that four armed people outside his apartment near Northeastern University wanted to harm him.

Officers could not find anyone matching that description but spoke with the caller through the door and then requested EMS and a mental health clinician, through the BEST program, after concluding he was in immediate need of psychiatric help.

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According to Cox, EMS and the clinician spent roughly 35 to 45 minutes talking with the man from outside the apartment and trying to persuade him to come out for treatment.

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Instead, police said, he suddenly emerged carrying a sword, stabbed a Boston officer in the arm and knocked the clinician to the ground.

"One or more officers fired a Taser and their firearm at the individual, bringing the person to a halt," the commissioner said. "EMS immediately provided medical attention. Unfortunately, the person succumbed to the injuries."

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The person has not been immediately identified.

The officer stabbed was given a tourniquet on scene before being taken to the hospital. Several officers and two EMS clinicians were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

"Today serves as a reminder of the dangers inherent in this work and the sacrifice our members make every day. Members of Boston EMS show up to save lives — not to be assaulted. No one should face violence for simply doing their job," Boston EMS said in a statement.

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"Our thoughts are with our injured members, the Boston Police officers, and everyone affected by today’s incident."

Boston Police are investigating.

Fox News Digital reached out to the police and mayor for comment.