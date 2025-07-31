Cincinnati official under fire for celebrating brutal attack and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Cincinnati official under fire for celebrating brutal attack

2. Left-wing activists leave coffin at GOP congressman's door in disturbing protest

3. SJSU trans scandal grows as female athlete makes new claims, director flees interview

MAJOR HEADLINES

PREDATOR PIPELINE – Former judge reveals why US city became 'haven' for illegal aliens preying on children. Continue reading …

DEVIL'S DEN HORROR – Springdale man charged with brutal slaying of parents hiking with young daughters. Continue reading …

GREAT ESCAPE – Navy pilot ejects from fighter jet just in time before fiery crash in California field. Continue reading …

WELFARE WHEELS – 'Medicaid millionaire' buys $100K Lamborghini while collecting government benefits. Continue reading …

IN-FLIGHT CHAOS – Delta turbulence sends hospitalizes 25 people after emergency landing. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

JUSTICE JEOPARDIZED – Federal judges revise rulings after errors linked to AI-generated legal filings surface. Continue reading …

SPIES IN THE SKIES – House Dem introduces bill to block use of military drones in protest surveillance. Continue reading …

STAUNCH DEFENDER – Biden aide 'combative' in 8-hour grilling about president's mental state. Continue reading …

AMERICAN DREAM – Trump signs law helping veterans avoid foreclosure with partial claims payment program. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

LIBERAL ECHO CHAMBER – Former ABC News correspondent Terry Moran admits network is biased against Trump. Continue reading …

HOLLYWOOD LECTURE – Harrison Ford criticizes Trump presidency after endorsing Harris in 2024. Continue reading …

CRITIC COMES CLEAN – Trump foe forced to eat crow as president's victories pile up beyond expectations. Continue reading …

OH, BROTHER – Democratic panelists criticize Cory Booker for self-promotion during Senate debate. Continue reading …

OPINION

LAUREN DEBELLIS APPELL – Let liberals lose their minds over Sydney Sweeney while I go jeans shopping. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – President Trump and the United States’ massive tariff haul in his first six months back. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

'WHAT AN IDIOT' – Smokey the Bear arrests man for allegedly stealing his signs in Florida to sell on Facebook. Continue reading …

OLD MONEY – Ancient Roman soldier's monthly paycheck unearthed in countryside field. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on appetizing attractions and medical milestones. Take the quiz here …

TRIAL AMMO – ‘Flirting’ video of Blake Lively and Baldoni may play role in deposition, expert says. Continue reading …

BLESSED GIFT – Pope receives surprise pizza delivery before thousands in St. Peter's Square. See video …

WATCH

ELIZABETH PIPKO – Mamdani is worse than a phony. See video …

CHARLIE HURT – Trump is throwing all the rules out the window. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.