House Of Representatives

Democrat moves to block Trump admin from using military drones to monitor protests after LA riots

'The U.S. government should never use military drones to spy on its own people,' Rep. Jimmy Gomez said

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
A House Democrat is moving to block the Trump administration from being able to use military-grade drones to surveil protests in the U.S.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., introduced the bill in response to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reportedly using MQ-9 Reaper drones to monitor the protests in Los Angeles earlier this year.

"The U.S. government should never use military drones to spy on its own people. Not under Trump. Not under anyone," Gomez told Fox News Digital in a statement. 

"This bill would stop Trump's abuse of power and get these combat drones out of our neighborhoods."

MQ-9 Reaper

An MQ-9 Reaper flies by on a training mission at Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The White House said it would not get ahead of President Donald Trump on pending legislation. Fox News Digital also reached out to DHS for comment.

Protests, some of which turned into violent riots, rocked Los Angeles for several days last month.

They began as demonstrations against Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) implementing Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants in predominantly Hispanic or Latino neighborhoods in the Southern California city.

Trump in the Oval Office with a serious face

President Donald Trump deployed federal resources to Los Angeles to help his immigration crackdown. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Images of cars burning and protesters clashing with police soon went viral across the country, with both Republicans and Democrats blaming each other for escalating tensions.

Like other Democrats at the time, Gomez criticized Trump for sending the National Guard into Los Angeles to take control of the situation, despite objections from Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"What Trump is doing in LA is a dangerous abuse of power. It escalates tensions, puts lives at risk, and violates our constitutional values. We’re united — not just as Californians, but as Americans — because if it can happen in LA today, it can happen anywhere in the country," Gomez wrote on X at the time.

Anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles

A demonstrator waves an American and Mexican flag during a protest in Compton, Calif., on June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations.  (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

His district includes significant portions of Los Angeles and is situated entirely inside Los Angeles County.

It's not likely the Republican-controlled House will take up his new bill, which has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee.

